Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $138.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

