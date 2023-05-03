Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $48,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 25.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $275.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $286.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.9876 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Stories

