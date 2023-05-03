Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,346 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Keysight Technologies worth $50,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.68 and its 200-day moving average is $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

