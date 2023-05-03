Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $49,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,055 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,995 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $798.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $790.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

