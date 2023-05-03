Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 53,815 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 746,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,815 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $54,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 253,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 48,169 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 582,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.60. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $56.04 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

