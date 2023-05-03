Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,757 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.29.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $173.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Further Reading

