American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,808 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of American International Group worth $61,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

American International Group Stock Down 2.2 %

AIG stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.