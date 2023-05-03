Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Lessened by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE BEN opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

