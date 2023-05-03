Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 96.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BG. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.22.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of BG opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average is $97.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. Bunge’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.