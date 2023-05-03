LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of LPL Financial worth $54,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPL Financial Trading Down 7.2 %

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.22.

Shares of LPLA opened at $196.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.47 and a twelve month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

