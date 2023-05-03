Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

