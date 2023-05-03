Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $54.59 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,212 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Arch Capital Group worth $54,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 131,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 76,773 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 148,722 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 682,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,874,000 after buying an additional 51,343 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.