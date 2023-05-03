Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,388,000 after buying an additional 226,853 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,105,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 101.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,238,000 after buying an additional 186,703 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,767,000 after buying an additional 146,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 135.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 228,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,291,000 after buying an additional 131,370 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $207.09 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.35 and its 200-day moving average is $197.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

