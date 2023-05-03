TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.29% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $18,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REYN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth about $2,218,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on REYN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Get Rating

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

