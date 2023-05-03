2,562 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $93.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.46. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.