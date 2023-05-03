Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $52.57 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $52,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.67. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

