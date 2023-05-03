Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,175 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $379.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.68 and its 200 day moving average is $330.99. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $425.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.



