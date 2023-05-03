Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,861 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 82.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS stock opened at $190.05 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $236.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.31 and its 200-day moving average is $186.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. Piper Sandler lowered STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

