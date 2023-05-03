Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,756 shares of company stock valued at $56,825,565. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

