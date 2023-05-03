Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,157,000 after buying an additional 793,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,572,000 after buying an additional 432,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,715,000 after buying an additional 1,036,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $247,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

