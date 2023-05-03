Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $468.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $482.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.96. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,158,409.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $1,649,434.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,093 shares in the company, valued at $436,643,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,462 shares of company stock valued at $39,718,153 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

