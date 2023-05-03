Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,132 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Old Republic International worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 468.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ORI opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

