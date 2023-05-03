Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of J. M. Smucker worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM stock opened at $158.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

