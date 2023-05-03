Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,005 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 166.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Invesco stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 17.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

