Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,661 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 66,745 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,798 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,656,000 after purchasing an additional 866,329 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 3.5 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

