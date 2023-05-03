Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,957 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,388 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

TSLA stock opened at $160.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $508.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $318.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

