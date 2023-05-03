Synovus Financial Corp Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,122 shares of company stock valued at $202,544. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average is $91.17.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

