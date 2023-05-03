Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.97% of Patria Investments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 5.4% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,908,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,008,000 after buying an additional 201,747 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the third quarter valued at about $7,830,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Price Performance

Shares of PAX opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $772.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

Patria Investments Increases Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.82 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 28.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Patria Investments from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Patria Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.