Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,489 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Zscaler worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ZS. Guggenheim cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.21.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

