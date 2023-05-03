Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,143 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,512,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,175 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,936,000 after buying an additional 24,613,635 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Manulife Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951,897 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 219.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,749,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,128,000 after buying an additional 3,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,618,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,036,000 after buying an additional 133,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE MFC opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.