Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.4% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $446.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

