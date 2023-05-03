Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Amcor by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amcor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 68.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

