Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,607 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $65.40.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($71.43) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

