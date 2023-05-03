Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,823,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.29. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

