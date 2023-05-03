Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

Terreno Realty stock opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 71.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.