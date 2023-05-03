Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $2,301,744,170,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

