United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.08% of United States Oil Fund worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 63.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,103,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,846 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,283,000 after acquiring an additional 410,640 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 82,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.22. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $57.83 and a 52-week high of $92.20.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.