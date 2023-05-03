Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $47,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $446.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

