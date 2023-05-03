Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 421 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.7 %

TD stock opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

