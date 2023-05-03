Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,784,000 after buying an additional 196,344 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,668,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,576 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day moving average is $110.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $446.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

