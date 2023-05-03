Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 162.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $446.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

