Westpac Banking Corp Has $310,000 Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after buying an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,021,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,762,000 after purchasing an additional 268,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.17%. First American Financial’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

