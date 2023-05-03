LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 417.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,874.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Down 1.5 %

LKQ stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,121,057 shares of company stock valued at $178,208,971 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

