Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s 9th Largest Position

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.9% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $1,578,000. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $446.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

