Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $243.46 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,235 shares of company stock worth $589,719 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.20.

Littelfuse Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.