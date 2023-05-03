Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,775 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $446.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

