Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after buying an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,461,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 188,507 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 246.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 251,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 178,781 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,486,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,811,000 after purchasing an additional 138,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.09.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.59.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.