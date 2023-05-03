Westpac Banking Corp Sells 16,152 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,152 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $65.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

