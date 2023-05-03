Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,309 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 751,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

