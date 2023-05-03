Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 62,616 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 62,616 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 32,469 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $335,545.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $335,545.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

MOD stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.38 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

